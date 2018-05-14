Last week SZA made a subtle cameo in Childish Gambino’s “This is America” music video, and it looks like he’s returning the favor in her forthcoming visual for “Garden.”

The Ctrl singer shared the clip on Instagram on Mother’s Day Sunday with the caption, “Mommy u mean more than energy provides. My Ace. My apex. My co designer. Happy Mother’s Day all.”

The music video will be helmed by Karena Evans, the same woman who directed Drake’s “Nice For What” and “God’s Plan.”

The teaser didn’t include a release date but we got a good idea of the video’s theme. It’s presumably going to be about the singer’s relationship with her mother. Although Gambino doesn’t appear in the clip, his name is in the credits. It’s unclear what his role in the flick will be. At the end of the video, you can hear her grandmother saying”You ain’t have shit to say to me and I ain’t got shit to say to you.”

