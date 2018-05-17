If there was ever a reason to take a trip to Japan, these new Chuck Taylor All Stars are definitely worth the 14+ hour flight just to cop a pair.

Coming from the good people at Converse Japan, this “Multicolor” edition of the popular silhouette is constructed in collaboration with GORE-TEX, who handles the detailing in the water-resistant lining. The upper utilizes a combination of olive, brown and navy blue, leaving the signature white midsole in tact in addition to equally crisp laces. So…when’s the next flight out again?

You can grab the Converse Japan x GORE-TEX Chuck Taylor High “Multicolor” over in the brand’s online store.