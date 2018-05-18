For Tidal, When it rains it pours. The streaming giant has been under a wave of allegations as of late and now their CEO, Richard Sanders, announced the service may have fallen to “a potential data breach.”
In a statement to Rolling Stone, the claims against Tidal recently that the company falsified numbers for Kanye West and Beyonce’s album releases are denied, however, they are looking into a data breach by hiring an independent cyber-security firm to look what is referred to as a possible breach.
“Although we do not typically comment on stories we believe to be false, we feel it is important to make sure that our artists, employees, and subscribers know that we are not taking the security and integrity of our data lightly,” Sanders said.
The report of Dagens Naeringsliv, a Norwegian financial newspaper, that called out the numbers of the aforementioned artists was previously refuted and called a “ridiculous story.” The new statement from Richard Sanders is available in full below.
“We reject and deny the claims that have been made by Dagens Næringsliv. Although we do not typically comment on stories we believe to be false, we feel it is important to make sure that our artists, employees, and subscribers know that we are not taking the security and integrity of our data lightly, and we will not back down from our commitment to them.
“When we learned of a potential data breach we immediately, and aggressively, began pursuing multiple avenues available to uncover what occurred. This included reporting it to proper authorities, pursuing legal action, and proactively taking steps to further strengthen our stringent security measures that are already in place.
“Additionally, we have engaged an independent, third party cyber-security firm to conduct a review of what happened and help us further protect the security and integrity of our data. We are proud of the hard work, devotion to our artist driven mission, and tremendous accomplishments of our over one hundred employees in Norway and fifty more in the United States. We look forward to sharing with them, and all of our partners, the results of the review once completed.”