For Tidal, When it rains it pours. The streaming giant has been under a wave of allegations as of late and now their CEO, Richard Sanders, announced the service may have fallen to “a potential data breach.”

In a statement to Rolling Stone, the claims against Tidal recently that the company falsified numbers for Kanye West and Beyonce’s album releases are denied, however, they are looking into a data breach by hiring an independent cyber-security firm to look what is referred to as a possible breach.

“Although we do not typically comment on stories we believe to be false, we feel it is important to make sure that our artists, employees, and subscribers know that we are not taking the security and integrity of our data lightly,” Sanders said.

The report of Dagens Naeringsliv, a Norwegian financial newspaper, that called out the numbers of the aforementioned artists was previously refuted and called a “ridiculous story.” The new statement from Richard Sanders is available in full below.