A story floating around social media this morning revolves around Kendrick Lamar and a fan who made one of the worst decisions she could on stage. This past weekend Lamar was the headliner of Hangout Festival and reviews stated he was stellar as expected. In a bit of crowd interaction the DAMN. rapper brought fans on stage to rap the lyrics to “m.A.A.d City” and it went left when one, a white woman, let the “n-word” fly throughout her recital.

The fan named Delaney wasn’t the first that Kendrick brought on stage according to spectators, however, she was the only one who thought it was ok to let the word fly to the thousands in attendance. Kung Fu Kenny put her performance on pause as she was showered with boos and he requested that she censor herself, stating “you have to bleep one single word.”

Delaney didn’t make it too much better for herself on stage. After questioning if she wasn’t cool enough she apologized as if she didn’t know she did it and offered the explanation of being used to “singing it like you wrote it.” The crowd wasn’t in favor of anything she offered and expressed their displeasure with her. However, Kendrick accepted the apology and allowed her another chance at the live show karaoke, which she fumbled.

Aside from Delaney, Kendrick Lamar impressed the crowd in Alabama and appears that he is ready to hit the road with the rest of the Top Dawg Entertainment collective for their summer run on The Championship Tour. As a last look at the Hangout Festival check out tweets about the blunder below.

KENDRICK LAMAR JUST CALLED OUT A WHITE GIRL THAT HE BROUGHT ON STAGE TO RAP MAAD CITY AT HANGOUT FEST FOR SAYING THE N WORD: A THREAD — stephen (@alsostephenking) May 21, 2018