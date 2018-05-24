Kanye West reportedly cashed out $85,000 to use Whitney Houston’s drug-covered bathroom picture for the cover of Pusha T’s album, Daytona.

Pusha stopped by The Angie Martinez Show on Wednesday, and revealed that Ye called him out-of-the-blue to swap the already existing artwork, for what he said is the late singer’s bathroom.

“1 a.m., my phone rings, no caller-ID,” Pusha told Martinez. “‘Hey, yeah, I think that we should change the artwork. I like this other artwork.’ Now this other artwork is 85 grand. I said, ‘Hey, I don’t want to pay for that. And I wasn’t even going to ask you to pay for that. We picked what we picked. It’s here, it’s ready.’ ‘No, this what people need to see to go with this music. I’ma pay for that.’”

The picture was taken in 2006 and allegedly shows Houston’s bathroom in her Atlanta mansion littered with drugs and paraphernalia.

“Ummm, it’s a picture,” he explained. “It’s a picture. … It’s just a picture that to license it worldwide is 85 grand. I’m not really too, too, too entrenched in the art world like that. I’m just going to let him do that thing. And he’s paying for it.”

This isn’t the first time Yeezy has been doing some free thinking doing album artwork. He recently revealed that he wanted to use Dr. Jan Adams the plastic surgeon who performed his late mother’s final operation before her death, as the cover of his upcoming solo album.

Adams responded with an open letter, urging Kanye not to use the image. But we all know you can’t tell him nothing (no pun intended).

Daytona is coming out Friday.