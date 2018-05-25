Nicki Minaj posted a video of her bumping to YG’s new single “Big Bank” which she’s featured on alongside Big Sean and 2 Chainz. A fan commented asking if she was dating Eminem and she boldly responded, “yes.”

There’s no telling whether the NY rapper is telling the truth or just trolling. In her well-seasoned verse on the new single, released today, she said, “Told ’em I met Slim Shady, bag the Em.Once he go black, he’ll be back again.”

The two appeared on Nicki’s “Roman’s Revenge,” featured on her Pink Friday album, but there definitely wasn’t any sign of romance. So it’s a possibility that she’s just poking fun at the Barbz.