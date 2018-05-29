A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie flipped the script to SZA’s “The Weekend,” with “Weak Days.”

The Bronx rapper croons over the acoustic beat, telling the other perspective to the TDE artist’s single. “You know I got a girl/But you still want me/Why you want me if I got a girl,” he sings “The feeling is wrong/But wrong feels so right now/And I been being to nice yeah/And I just missed my flight yeah/And I was with my side girl,” he sings.

A Boogie released the record to celebrate reaching 1 billion spins on SoundCloud. “Reached 1 billion plays on SoundCloud so I decided to drop a song in return for the fans who helped get there❗Weekend Remix Out now🎶Thankyou🖤,” he wrote on Instagram.

This song comes fresh off the heels of the Highbridge rapper announcing his forthcoming EP, The International Artist, slate to drop on June 20th. The project will feature guest appearances from Tory Lanez, Alkaline, Davido, and Kap G.

Listen to “Weak Days” below: