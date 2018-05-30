Kobe Bryant has been on a storytelling frenzy since retiring from his 20-year NBA career back in 2016. The latest tale comes in the form of a book that details his esteemed accomplishments.

"The Mamba Mentality: How I Play" book comes out October 23, 2018! Learn how I approached the process and the craft, accompanied by 20 yrs of photos from the incomparable @ADBPhotoInc. Intros by @paugasol & @PhilJackson11 https://t.co/Na41sWLmtp pic.twitter.com/POFZnOwZPm — Kobe Bryant (@kobebryant) May 29, 2018

The Black Mamba announced that his new book, The Mamba Mentality, will roll out on October 23, inviting the world deeper into his basketball frame of mind. It’s also set to feature a plethora of pictures from Bryant’s illustrious 20-year career, ranging from his start as an 18-year-old rookie from Lower Merion High School all the way to being considered the greatest Laker of all time.

Bryant exclaimed his passion for storytelling prior to hanging up his jersey. Since then, he’s won an Academy Award and an Emmy Award for Dear Basketball, an animated short film based on an open letter to the game of basketball he loves so much. Basically, Mamba just keeps on winning.

In the midst of the NBA Playoffs, he also debuted his new show Detail: From the Mind of Kobe Bryant, where he highlights one NBA player and breaks down their game film as he would do himself. Bryant dissected one his best Playoffs performances in the pilot episode, and since then has targeted NBA players, such as DeMar DeRozan, Donovan Mitchell and Jayson Tatum. With the Finals looming, It’ll be interesting to see who Bryant’s next target will be, especially since fans would love to see an episode on LeBron James.

We look forward to watching, reading and learning from Kobe through his work. The Mamba Mentality: How I Play book is available for pre-order now at Amazon.