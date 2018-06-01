Kanye West, Kim Kardashian, Rhymefest, Noah “40” Shebib, and even Dennis Graham have all been affected by the Pusha T versus Drake rap feud. The most recent person to be included in the fiasco is A$AP Rocky, who reportedly had relations with Drizzy’s alleged baby’s mother, Sophie Brussaux, prior to his relationship with Kendall Jenner.

“ASAP Rocky knew everything that was going on because he was still seeing Sophie even while she was pregnant. Everyone knew that she thought Drake was the father, but ASAP confirmed it as 100% true to Pusha who decided to use that information in his song. Sophie is a known groupie and former escort. She married a man for a green card and still is technically married. Drake unfortunately picked the wrong one to not use protection with, she thinks she hit the lottery with him,” a source told Black Sports Online.

Shortly after the story was published, the Harlem rapper hopped on Twitter to clear the air.

GET OFF MY DICK KEEP MY NAME OUT DAT GOSSIP BLOG SHIT. WHOS PROVIDING TIPS? QUIDDITCH ASS NIGGAS, RIDIN HARRY POTTER STICK 2 FIND DA SNITCH🤐 — LORD FLACKO JODYE II (@asvpxrocky) June 1, 2018

Well there you have it. His name is Bennet, and he ain’t in it.