Kanye West’s album, Ye, is here and Hip Hop fans are raving. The 7-track project was introduced by a star-studded listening party in Wyoming hours before its release.

Yeezy addressed a number of issues including his comments about slavery, his mental health, and more. He also took shots at both Blac Chyna and Tristan Thompson in just one bar. “All these thots on Christian Mingle / That’s what almost got Tristan single / If you don’t ball like him or Kobe / Guarantee that b*tch gon’ leave you,” he spits on “All Mine.”

In April, the 27-year-old Cleveland Cavaliers was exposed cheating on his pregnant wife, Khloe Kardashian, multiple times with different women. Days after his messy infidelity, the reality star gave birth to their first child together, True.

On the other hand, Chyna has an ongoing feud with the Kardashians and the Christian Mingle line can be inspired by her relationship with YBN Almight Jay, 18, who claimed they met on the dating website.

How do you like Kanye’s new album or are you still boycotting it? Asking for a friend.