Janet Jackson Asks Police to Check on the Welfare of Her 1-Year-Old Son

Janet Jackson is one mama bear that refuses to let anyone mess with her cub.

The award-winning entertainer phoned police Saturday, and asked officers to do an immediate welfare check on her son, baby Eissa Al Mana. Jackson became concerned about the 1-year-old’s safety when a nanny informed her that her ex-husband, Wissam Al Mana, may be exhibiting “aggressive behavior” towards or around the child.

ET reports authorities visited Wissam and baby Eissa at the Nobu Ryokan in Malibu, Calif. just after 10:00 p.m., but found no evidence of foul play or danger present. Officers did however inform Jackson and Al Mana that they need to handle the situation regarding their son civilly.

Entertainment Tonight host Kevin Frazier contacted Janet’s older brother, Randy Jackson, regarding the police visit and 9-1-1 that led up to the check-in. According to Randy, “the nanny became frightened by Al Mana behavior which she believed was aggressive,” ET reports.

Randy claims the nanny was “terrified by his behavior and locked herself in a bathroom, so she could contact Janet.”

According to TMZ, JJ contacted the police because she was “worried Wissam was using drugs around her child.”

This story is still developing.