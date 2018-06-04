With ESPN already planning to honor Michael Jordan with the upcoming The Last Dance documentary, Nike has a special MJ tribute of its own with a new set of kicks billed as the “Last Shot” pack.

The shining star here is without a doubt the Air Jordan 14, worn by Michael Jordan during the classic “last shot” moment in question. For those that need a quick reminder, MJ wore these sneakers a full two decades ago when he landed the winning bucket at the 1998 NBA Finals against the Utah Jazz. Featured here in all its OG glory, these “Bred” 14s feature everything from the suede and leather construction on the upper to the signature yellow Jordan 14 ankle badge. Also included in the two-shot deal is a matching black/red edition of the Air Jordan 32 Low that reworks the classic ’98 silhouette for a new generation of sneaker fiends.

Look out for the Air Jordan 14 “Last Shot” to arrive on June 14 via the Nike SNKRS app for $190, and get the Air Jordan 32 Low “Last Shot” even sooner on June 9 for $160 on the SNKRS app as well.