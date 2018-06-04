Set in riot-torn, near-future Los Angeles, Hotel Artemis is an original, high-octane action-thriller starring Jodie Foster as The Nurse, who runs a top-secret, members only hospital for criminals. The Global Road Entertainment flick stars Hollywood breakout star Sterling K. Brown (The People vs. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story, NBC’s This is Us) and FX’s Atlanta actor Brian Tyree Henry as brothers Waikiki and Honolulu — their fake hospital names — who find themselves in the midst of violence, robbery and mayhem.

Written and directed by Drew Pearce, the drama also stars Sofia Boutella, Jeff Goldblum, Jenny Slate, Zachary Quinto, Charlie Day, and Dave Bautista.

Hotel Artemis hit theaters Friday, June 8.