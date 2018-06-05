Saweetie continues to show young girls how an icy girl does it, but this time she brought Kehlani to help her.

The flick kicks off with the Bay Area rapper draped in all white, laying in bed with her baby pit bull. Then she meets Kehlani in what is presumably a garage, and the singer starts riding the beat.

“Can’t stop, ain’t stop, too hot / Came out like the daughter of Aaliyah and 2Pac / And I pop from the jump, ain’t nobody too shocked / And I’m out collectin’ Rollies, you save up for G-Shocks,” Baelani spits.

As the Oakland singer gambles and gets lit, Saweetie continued on to the chorus. Check out the video below because it’s certainly icier than the original video.