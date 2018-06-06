Floyd Mayweather Jr. Back On The Top Of The Forbes List

Floyd Mayweather Jr. Back On The Top Of The Forbes List

Boxing wunderkind Floyd Mayweather Jr.’s unprecedented fight against Conor McGregor has pushed him back to the top of the Forbes list of best paid athletes for the fourth time in seven years.

Mayweather, who goes by the nickname ‘Money’, earned $275 million from last year’s fight against Irish Mixed Martial Arts champion McGregor, whose cut of the purse elevated him to fourth spot on the U.S. business magazine’s list.

The fight pushed Mayweather’s career earnings to $1 billion, joining American basketball great Michael Jordan and golfer Tiger Woods as the only athletes to have reached 10-figures in earnings, Forbes said.

Swiss tennis great Roger Federer, basketball players LeBron James and Stephen Curry and NFL quarterbacks Matt Ryan and Matthew Stafford rounded out the top 10 of the 100 wealthy athletes.

The were no women in the list, with tennis icon Serena Williams, the sole female representative last year, having dropped out of the rankings after taking a break from the sport due to the birth of her daughter.