New Balance had a winner on its hands with the initial release of the 576, and now for the sneaker’s 30th anniversary we’ll see a special edition collab alongside British designer Paul Smith.

In addition to the co-branded 576, NB is also throwing a MiUK One boot in the mix as well, with both silhouettes incorporating Smith’s signature stripe pattern. The “Made in the UK” soccer cleat — football if you’re reading this overseas — features a red and white colorway that incorporates the Smith stripes on the tongue, heel counter and insole. With the 576, the design is used in a more subtle way, taking over the heel tab, insole and lining around the silhouette’s medial and lateral “N” logos.

Pick up the limited edition Paul Smith x New Balance 30th Anniversary 576 and MiUK One Boot right now in Paul Smith’s web store. The womens White Leather 576 goes for £200.00 (roughly $268 USD), the mens Black Leather 576 for £220.00 (a little over $294 USD) and the MiUK One retails for £250.00 (roughly $335 USD).