After waiting for 14 long years, millennials all over the world are rejoicing because the Incredibles sequel is finally here.
Although the film has been rated PG-13, millennials are making sure the kids of today know that it’s an adult film. Scroll down to see what I mean:
INCREDIBLES 2 WAS WELL WORTH THE
13 years
7 months
9 days
14 hours &
20 minute WAIT.
— Nico Greetham (@Dance10Nico) June 15, 2018
The real reason to see incredibles 2 pic.twitter.com/s1icK4k8ZU
— Joseph Urban (@hondadeal4vets) June 15, 2018
LOVED ‘Incredibles 2’! Can’t wait til I’m 67 to see the next one 🙌🏾
— Damon Wayans Yunior? (@wayansjr) June 15, 2018
When you hear a baby crying during a showing of #Incredibles2 pic.twitter.com/tHjd2K1D7Z
— Matthew A. Cherry (@MatthewACherry) June 15, 2018
Me and Karla are in the theater for incredibles 2.. All these little kids need to shut the hell up before I get mad lmao
— SPECIALK 🗯 (@kburton_25) June 15, 2018
if u bring ur child 😡😤 for incredibles 2 🙃 i will whoop their ass 😒👊 beat it black & blue 👋🤕 if u werent born before 13 BC 😴😢 dont show up 🖕✌️ i lived in the WW2 trenches for this 💪😌 served 23 years in azkaban 😔😭 this is MY time SWEETIE ☺️👄
— Rob (@methodact) June 15, 2018