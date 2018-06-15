After waiting for 14 long years, millennials all over the world are rejoicing because the Incredibles sequel is finally here.

Although the film has been rated PG-13, millennials are making sure the kids of today know that it’s an adult film. Scroll down to see what I mean:

INCREDIBLES 2 WAS WELL WORTH THE

13 years

7 months

9 days

14 hours &

20 minute WAIT. — Nico Greetham (@Dance10Nico) June 15, 2018

The real reason to see incredibles 2 pic.twitter.com/s1icK4k8ZU — Joseph Urban (@hondadeal4vets) June 15, 2018

LOVED ‘Incredibles 2’! Can’t wait til I’m 67 to see the next one 🙌🏾 — Damon Wayans Yunior? (@wayansjr) June 15, 2018

When you hear a baby crying during a showing of #Incredibles2 pic.twitter.com/tHjd2K1D7Z — Matthew A. Cherry (@MatthewACherry) June 15, 2018

Me and Karla are in the theater for incredibles 2.. All these little kids need to shut the hell up before I get mad lmao — SPECIALK 🗯 (@kburton_25) June 15, 2018