Alpha Industries, known for their popular MA-1 Flight Jackets, debuts a new production of mini-docs called the “Hero Series,” and the heritage brand is kicking things off with Migos member Offset and his young kin Kalea.

The theme for this ongoing inspirational video segment is to showcase heroism in all aspects of the word. Offset can most certainly claim the title of hero, having accomplished two Billboard No. 1 platinum selling albums (2017’s CULTURE and it’s one-year-later sequel CULTURE II released earlier this year), embarking on a Drake-assisted tour alongside Migos bandmates Takeoff and Quavo, winning the heart of fellow chart-topping MC Cardi B, and ultimately being part of the most successful rap group in the current Hip-Hop climate.

Watch the video above as Kiari Cephus (we dropping full governments out here!) details how not having his father around influences his current love as a dad for Kalea and his soon-to-be newborn with Cardi, in addition to how partnering with the American Cancer Society is a tribute to his grandmother who passed away from a curable cancer.

