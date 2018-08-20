Although the Drake and Pusha T beef is long gone, Drake continues to fire shots at Kanye West. Drake kicked off his Drake and The Amigos Tour with (you guessed it) superstar group Migos a few weeks ago. The tour made a stop in Chicago over the weekend, and Drake made it personal by dissing ‘Ye in his hometown of the Chi.

On Saturday, Drake performed the song “No Telling” from his 2015 mixtape/album, If You’re Reading This It’s To Late, a track where he actually name drops Yeezy in the original verse. However, during his performance he purposely edited the lyrics to take shots at the mega-producer.

“Had a job selling’ Girbraud jeans, I had a yellow TechnoMarine. Then Kanye flopped, it was Polo and backpacks,” said Drizzy.

Drake changed the lyrics from “then Kanye dropped,” to emphasize his resentment towards the 41 year-old artist.

Allegedly, Kanye gave Pusha T the ammunition for his “The Story of Adidon” diss.

Earlier in the year, Drake pulled up to Wyoming to link with Kanye. Allegedly, Drake played the then unreleased “March 14,” where he speaks about his son. When the “God’s Plan” artist left Wyoming, Kanye allegedly played the song for Pusha T, ultimately betraying Drake’s trust. Push entices Drake in “Infrared,” with a slight diss, which prompts him to respond with “Duppy Freestyle.”

Although “Duppy” was a response to “Infrared”, the 6 God took more shots at ‘Ye than Pusha. Three days following Drake’s response, Pusha responds with “The Story of Adidon,” which destroyed Drake’s upcoming market plan. According to the G.O.O.D. Music president, the OVO head honcho planned to role out his new Adidas line, as well as reveal his son to the world. The only way Pusha could have known is through a common source: Kanye.

According to J Prince Sr., Drake had a response record ready, but was advised to not release it. Now we are here and Drake just reminded everyone that his discord with Kanye is far from over.

