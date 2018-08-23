You miss 100 percent of the shots you don’t take. With this in mind, Chris Brown is ready to shoot his shot at Shay Mitchell. Always willing to switch up the “Tempo,” Breezy is willing to shoot it all. Basketballs, baseballs, tennis balls, soccer balls, volleyballs and may even try his luck at hockey for a chance with the Pretty Little Liars actress.

While most rappers still want to shoot their shot at Rihanna by sliding in her DM’s and comments, Breezy caught a glimpse of Ms. Mitchell at the VMA’s this past weekend and he must’ve felt 16 again because his straightforward approach in her comments has us wondering did he stop and ask the fella’s had they seen her before he commented.

In case you missed it, Ms. Mitchell wore an orange, sparkly skirt and blouse one piece on the red carpet. Although you may have missed it Breezy was certainly paying attention. She practically got em’ singin’ the chorus on Meek Mill’s old tune all over again. “All these b******, but my eyes on you. Is you somebody’s baby?”

We must admit, the 31-year-old actress has the potential to be the “hottest chick that a youngin’ ever seen before.” Breezy is well past 16 now but we recommend that he follow the thought pattern from “Yo.” So you gotta give her game proper,

spit it so she’ll get it.

We don’t know if Ms. Mitchell is single or not but we commend Chis Brown for being honest because you miss 100 percent of the shots you don’t take.