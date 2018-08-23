From legendary rapper to football coach to game show host, Snoop Dogg continuously shows us there is nothing that he can’t do. While his latest season of Martha & Snoop’s Potluck Dinner Party currently airing on VH1, the Doggfather is bringing some of his personal recipes to your kitchen via his new cookbook.

The new cookbook will be titled From Crook to Cook. Snoop shared the cover of his cookbook on Instagram stating the book will hold “platinum recipes from the boss doggs kitchen.”

Recipes in the cookbook will be cannabis-free and will range from instructions on baked mac and cheese to baby back ribs.

The book is currently available for pre-order and will be available for purchase on October 23.