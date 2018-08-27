If you are a fan at a concert why would you throw your phone on stage? That is the question that Swae Lee of Rae Sremmurd and fans in Dallas Texas wondered as a flying phone left the rapper with a bloody mouth and a missing tooth.

The incident was captured by fans at the concert, which shows blood coming from the rapper’s mouth during a performance of “Powerglide.” It was originally believed that Lee may have to miss a couple of the next shows to fix the issue.

My lip is fucked up this dumb ass girl through her phone on stage like a baseball y’all gotta have more common sense than that my shit is fucked might miss a few days of tour — Swae Lee Lee Swae (@goSwaeLee) August 27, 2018

S/O Swae Lee for continuing the show and finishing off strong!👏🏼🙌🏼 pic.twitter.com/Aly7s9D8Yb — BRENDA WONG (@boomitsbrenda) August 27, 2018

Swae Lee finished the show and would get treatment after stating that he needed stitches to close the wound and he is short one tooth.