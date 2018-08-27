If you are a fan at a concert why would you throw your phone on stage? That is the question that Swae Lee of Rae Sremmurd and fans in Dallas Texas wondered as a flying phone left the rapper with a bloody mouth and a missing tooth.
The incident was captured by fans at the concert, which shows blood coming from the rapper’s mouth during a performance of “Powerglide.” It was originally believed that Lee may have to miss a couple of the next shows to fix the issue.
My lip is fucked up this dumb ass girl through her phone on stage like a baseball y’all gotta have more common sense than that my shit is fucked might miss a few days of tour
— Swae Lee Lee Swae (@goSwaeLee) August 27, 2018
During Powerglide, too😭 pic.twitter.com/FPoFjPrrhd
— BRENDA WONG (@boomitsbrenda) August 27, 2018
-Pt. 2-
S/O Swae Lee for continuing the show and finishing off strong!👏🏼🙌🏼 pic.twitter.com/Aly7s9D8Yb
— BRENDA WONG (@boomitsbrenda) August 27, 2018
Swae Lee finished the show and would get treatment after stating that he needed stitches to close the wound and he is short one tooth.
Just got stitches in my lip and bought some finding Neeemo bandades and Star Wars bandades the tour continues ❤️❤️
— Swae Lee Lee Swae (@goSwaeLee) August 27, 2018