If you are a fan at a concert why would you throw your phone on stage? That is the question that Swae Lee of Rae Sremmurd and fans in Dallas Texas wondered as a flying phone left the rapper with a bloody mouth and a missing tooth.

The incident was captured by fans at the concert, which shows blood coming from the rapper’s mouth during a performance of “Powerglide.” It was originally believed that Lee may have to miss a couple of the next shows to fix the issue.

Swae Lee finished the show and would get treatment after stating that he needed stitches to close the wound and he is short one tooth.