Remember when Tay-K caught another felony charge for having a cell phone in prison? Apparently, that’s light to him. “The Race” rapper surprisingly hit Twitter and posted a picture to Twitter from inside a cell, sitting next to a toilet, taking aim at a camera with invisible guns. Maybe it was taken with the phone before it was confiscated.

Tay-K tweeted with the image “Live From the Gates of Hell #FreeMe.” Unfortunately for him, it’s very likely that he will see outside of prison walls anytime soon. And if anything were to make it harder, this picture is certainly it.

During confiscation, Tay-K attempted to hide the phone in his underwear before trying to flush it down the toilet. He eventually got into it with another inmate and then everything fell apart and led to his charges.

Check out the picture that made its way to the timeline below.



