Back in 2012, Germany-based retailer Afew decided to get a little fishy with ASICS on a GEL-Lyte 3 collab inspired by the nishikigoi fish — most people know it simply as koi. While the first iteration was inspired by Kōhaku (red & white), the latest iteration takes inspo from Bekko koi with help from Japan’s own BEAMS.

The upper utilizes a similar suede build that we’ve seen on ASICS from the past, with the standout orange making its way onto the toe, heel, inner mesh lining and one of two specially-designed insoles. The color switch-up plays out down the middle — medial and lateral sides included — with light gray paneling, ASICS stripes in darker hues, bamboo-inspired eyelets and a crisp white for the laces and perforated side panels. As the collab centers around the friendship between each brand involved, the Japanese word for “friendship” is incorporated on the back for added style measures. The shoes will come in special “bento box” packaging, which will include two incense sticks, a history booklet and an orange koi bandana if you really want to get gilly — err, we mean gully!

Expect the Afew x BEAMS x ASICS GEL-Lyte 3 “Orange Koi” to drop on November 10 in-store and online for $210 USD. Get a better look with the official imagery below: