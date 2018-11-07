Words by: Symone Daniels

Mental health is a very prevalent topic in today’s society. In an effort to keep the conversation surrounding mental health going, New York Times Best Selling Author of Black Privlige, Charlamagne tha God, has teamed up with psychiatrist and host of Ask Dr. Jess, Dr. Jessica Clemons, to help keep the break down some stigmas surrendering mental health including anxiety, PTSD, and trauma.

The hour-long show In Session: Live With Dr. Jess is the first-ever live therapy session and will air Monday, November 12 on VH1. The show will allow fans to chance to join in on the session via social media. The show will also feature testimonials from celebrities. Just last month Charlamagne released his second book Shook One: Anxiety Playing Tricks On Me, which is described as a “blueprint from breaking free from your fears and anxieties.” In the book, C Tha God shares how his fear of failure helped him motivated him to become successful.

Will you be watching In Session: Live With Dr. Jess?