In a new interview with 60 Minutes Australia, actress and former Playboy model Pamela Anderson shares her thoughts on the ‘Me Too Movement’ and reveals that the entire feminist movement is a bit ‘too much for her’.

Voicing her unpopular opinion, Anderson jumped out the window with her thoughts and opinions on the touchy and sensitive topic. “I think this feminism can go too far. I’m a feminist, but I think that this third wave of feminism is a bore. I think it paralyzes men.” She also commented on the scandal surrounding disgraced film producer Harvey Weinstein. Weinstein has been accused of sexual misconduct by dozens of women. Insinuating the accusations made against Weinstein, the Baywatch actress added, “My mother taught me don’t go to a hotel with a stranger or if someone answers the door in a bathrobe and it’s supposed to be a business meeting, maybe I should go with someone else. I think that some things are just common sense.” Anderson then added jokingly, “Or, if you go in [to a hotel room], get the job.”

Unapologetic for her comments, she maintains her stance standing behind her controversial statements and even added, “I’m Canadian, I’m going to speak my mind. I’m sorry, I’m not politically correct.”

Feminists are already slamming her quotes stating that she is the last person that should speak on the movement.

Do you think Pamela Anderson has a point?

“Feminism can go too far. I'm a feminist, but I think that this third wave of feminism is a bore. I think it paralyses men.” Pamela Anderson criticises the #MeToo movement, warning women to use “common sense” @PamFoundation #60Mins pic.twitter.com/6dUmvbueRu — 60 Minutes Australia (@60Mins) November 4, 2018

She cannot criticize #metoo without victim-blaming. According to Anderson, Harvey Weinstein’s victims should have known better than be alone with him. And her take on men: That they are becoming too timid because of #metoo. https://t.co/okIKsTK0Aq — Mike Phillips (@sacwriter) November 5, 2018

Pamela Anderson condemning the #MeToo movement is a shame. Such a successful sex symbol should want to fight for other women and should understand the struggle of getting through a sexual assault. This is why we must fight even harder. — The Feminist Report (@FeministReport) November 5, 2018

This is a trash headline, no one cares about Pamela Anderson. It's 2018 and women support other women thank u, next https://t.co/ZeCP0Vt5Et — jessi (@jessicadudra) November 6, 2018

Pamela Anderson said on 60 Minutes that she's a feminist, but considers third wave feminism to be a bore. Is she more of a fan of the second-wave feminism that would condemn her for praising Playboy and Hugh Hefner as empowering? She seems v confused — Cathy (@catherinebouris) November 5, 2018