The Super Bowl in Atlanta has garnered the attention of the music world and will launch a music festival around the biggest day in football. With Bud Light at the helm, Ludacris and Migos were tapped to perform. We now know the Music Festival for the Super Bowl will be headlined by Bruno Mars and Cardi B.

The “Finesse” tandem will take the stage on Saturday, February 2, just one night before the game takes place. Migos and Luda will be on the stage Thursday, January 31 and in the middle is a performance by legendary rock group Aerosmith and a surprise gift.

The weekend appears to be busy for Cardi B who also may take the stage during the halftime show for the big game.

Tickets for the shows will be available this Friday (Nov. 9).

