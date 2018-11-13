The adidas x Dragon Ball Z collaboration is still going strong, with the latest release in the well-received collection being a fresh Ultra Tech inspired by the Saiyan prince himself, Vegeta.

The colorway stays true to the animated soldier’s characteristics, from the blue & gold upper designed after Vegeta’s body armor to the black accents on the heel and inner lining that represent his pre-Super Saiyan hair. Finished off with a midsole and Three Stripes on the side panel in white — even his boots and gloves are shown some love! — the shoe embodies all the qualities of the show’s second main character behind Goku. Heck, they even incorporate his viral “Over 9000!” catchphrase from the 1997 episode “The Return of Goku” on the heel. Now that’s dedication!

Expect the Dragon Ball Z x adidas Ultra Tech “Vegeta” to drop on November 24 for $180 USD. See more pics below: