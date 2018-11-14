[LISTEN] ‘Black Ink’s Young Bae Says Female Tattoo Artists Are Often Asked To S**k D**k If They Want to Learn

[LISTEN] ‘Black Ink’s Young Bae Says Female Tattoo Artists Are Often Asked To S**k D**k If They Want to Learn

Ever since the advent of the #MeToo movement throughout entertainment, politics and even corporate America, women from all occupations and all walks of life even the few who have ventured into the male dominated world of tattoo art.

Reality star Young Bae of VH1’s Black Ink says she’s dealt with a lot of sexual harassment and claims she’s even been told, “If wanna learn to tattoo you have to suck my dick.” Bae alleges that it’s a commonality for female tattoo artists and says she’ll be the the one to stand up for the lady tatters.