Chief Keef has one less legal problem to worry about. The “Faneto” creator struck a plea deal that will allow him to not go to jail after a DUI arrest in Miami in 2017.
When Sosa was arrested in Miami he was found to have eight different drugs in his system when he was behind the wheel: Morphine, Codeine, Promethazine, THC, Hydrocodone, Norcodeine, Dihydrocodeine, and Hydromorphone.
Chief Keef entered no contest to the felony DUI charge and instead was charged with reckless driving. As a result of the deal, Keef will have six months of probation and 50 hours of community service. Chief Keef issued a statement to Billboard regarding the deal:
“Keef is confident that he will successfully complete the terms outlined in the deal. He is looking forward to putting this case behind him and is focused on creating new music and promoting his latest project Back From The Dead 3.”