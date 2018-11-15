Chief Keef has one less legal problem to worry about. The “Faneto” creator struck a plea deal that will allow him to not go to jail after a DUI arrest in Miami in 2017.

When Sosa was arrested in Miami he was found to have eight different drugs in his system when he was behind the wheel: Morphine, Codeine, Promethazine, THC, Hydrocodone, Norcodeine, Dihydrocodeine, and Hydromorphone.

Chief Keef entered no contest to the felony DUI charge and instead was charged with reckless driving. As a result of the deal, Keef will have six months of probation and 50 hours of community service. Chief Keef issued a statement to Billboard regarding the deal: