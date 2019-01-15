With the success of Bird Box, You, Black Mirror and the tons of original content that will be coming to Netflix this year, the video-streaming giant has announced a price increase. CNBC details Netflix will be having a price hike across the various levels of subscription and is also experiencing a rise in stock.

The basic plan of Netflix will now cost $9 opposed to 8. The high definition standard plan will now be $13, which is a two dollar increase and the premium offering, which is shown in 4K, will be $16 instead of $14. The price increase is effective immediately for those who will have new accounts on the service. Those who already are enjoying Netflix will be eased into the pricing adjustment over the course of the next three months.

The funds that are coming from your wallet are stated to assist in the payment for the original content you are enjoying and to help buoy the debt from the competition they face currently.

Is the Netflix rate adjustment too rich for your blood? Let us know.