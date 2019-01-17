According to Roc-A-Fella producer Choke No Joke, the Roc Dynasty came tumbling down due to issues over women and to let Choke tell the story, it all started with Aaliyah.

To be fair, none of this has proven to be factual, but the pictures of Jay-Z with late songstress Aaliyah Haughton before she linked up with Roc-A-Fella exec Dame Dash is worth a thousand words. Similar to how the demise of the label played out in the Roc parody flick Death Of A Dynasty, art was merely imitating life in the case of Roc-A-Fella Records.

In an interview with Star, Choke claims that there were several riffs between Hov and Dame over women and he went as far as to say that Dash actually stole Aaliyah from the Roc-A-fella prez, which eventually led to the demise of the legendary Roc imprint. The former Roc producer also told Star that Dame tried the same thing with Beyoncé, but the future Mrs. Carter wasn’t having any of Dame’s shenanigans.