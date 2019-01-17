It has been announced that the female hip-hop rapper Nicki Minaj will be honored at theNational Museum of African American History. The museum stated they presented her with the “Pioneer of Hip-Hop” award amongst her achievements and contributions to the hip-hop and pop scene throughout of a decade she been in the game. The museum highlights our African-American culture by our musicians, comedians, athletes, creatives and more. If you are in the Washington D.C.
Peep the tweet below.
Went to visit the National Museum of African American History and look who is featured there @NICKIMINAJ 🔥 pic.twitter.com/iNTNbxSLwl
— Ray〽️ (@Redray18) July 6, 2017