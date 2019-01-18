Henry James Mason, the former manager to R. Kelly, has surrendered to authorities in Georgia. Mason is facing accusations of threatening the family of Joycelyn Savage. He is currently out on bond but must stay away from the parents of Savage.

An arrest warrant was issued for Mason on January 9 of this year. Tim Savage, the father of Joycelyn, stated that Mason threatened him by saying “I’m gonna do harm to you and your family, when I see you I’m gonna get you, I’m going to f***ing kill you” over the phone.

Joycelyn Savage is one of two women who is believed to still live with R. Kelly against their will, the other is Azriel Clary. Recently a tip was issued that two women were being held against their will in Kelly’s apartment in Chicago’s Trump Tower. Both women had interaction with officers who stated they were in the home voluntarily, which nullified the details of the tip.