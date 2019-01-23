Bronx native A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie was all about fashionably fit in Paris, with the Highbridge raised rapper attending three colossal fashion event during his stay in Paris, including the Amiri, Balmain, and SACAI shows.

On Friday the 18th, A Boogie attended the Amiri Fashion Show during Paris Fashion Week. The rapper wore an Amiri hoodie paired with light wash jeans and sneakers. He was spotted sitting next to co-owner of the high-end boutique Patron of the New, Jonathan Pak.

Also on Friday, the BX rapper attended the Balmain Fashion Show wearing a Balmain Varsity Jacket, a Balmain t-shirt, and black jeans. Boogie was seated next to Cindy Bruna and Pierre Niney. Other noteworthy attendees include Neymar, J Balvin, Carlo Sestini, and more.

On Saturday, A Boogie attended Sacai’s Fashion Show during Paris Fashion Week. He has established himself as an up-and-coming fashion icon. Now with years of experience under his belt, the rapper’s latest project, Hoodie SZN, has reached the No. 1 Billboard 200 album.

A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie was spotted along with other guests seen which include Naomi Campbells, Pusha T, Takashi Murakami, Sarah Andelman, and more.

