A promising season for the Indiana Pacers has just come crashing down. Their star shooting guard Victor Oladipo suffered a horrendous knee injury as against the Toronto Raptors on Wednesday night. Oladipo went down with four mins left to go in the second quarter after attempting to chase down Pascal Siakam on a Raptors fast break. Oladipo immediately grabbed his leg and was carried off the court on a stretcher.

In an Instagram post from the Indiana Pacers, they gave the latest update on Oladipo. The post read, “Injury update: After suffering a serious injury to his right knee, Victor Oladipo will have an MRI tomorrow and an update will be provided then.”

Many of his colleagues in the NBA took to Twitter to offer Oladipo prayers and well wishes including LeBron James, Paul George, Karl Anthony-Towns, C.J. McCollum.

While the official results of the MRI have yet to be determined, ESPN’s NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski had reported that the team fears Oladipo will need surgery which will cause him to miss the remainder of the season.

Oladipo is having another all-star caliber season with the Pacers. He’s averaging 19.7 points a game along with 5 assists and 5 rebounds.

We wish Victor Oladipo a speedy recovery.