Justin Bieber is falling back from music to pay more attention to his marriage and mental health that stems from some “deep rooted issues.”

JB announced his plans to hit the pause button in a lengthy Instagram post. He explained that he loves his fans but “nothing comes before my family and my health.”

The child star sent a very clear and direct message to anyone inquiring about a new album from him. “I’ve toured my whole teenage life, and early 20s, I realized and as you guys probably saw I was unhappy last tour and I don’t deserve that and you don’t deserve that, you pay money to come and have a lively energetic fun light concert and I was unable emotionally to give you that near the end of the tour.”

Justin Bieber’s announcement comes after reports state that he’s being treated for depression. “I have been looking, seeking, trial and error as most of us do, I am now very focused on repairing some of the deep rooted issues that I have as most of us have, so that I don’t fall apart, so that I can sustain my marriage and be the father I want to be.”

However, he assured that this isn’t a ‘goodbye’ it’s more like a ‘see you later.’

“I will come back with a kick ass album ASAP, my swag is undeniable and my drive is indescribable his love is supernatural his grace is that reliable.”