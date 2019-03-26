Meek Mill Gets His Own Day in the City of Atlanta

It has been a good couple of weeks for Philadelphia artist Meek Mill. He has been honored with his own day in Atlanta and also awarded with the Phoenix Award, one of the highest honors of the city.

On Monday, City Council President Felicia Moore and Councilman Cleta Winslow presented the CHAMPIONSHIPS rapper with declaring March 25, 2019, as Meek Mill day in Atlanta, Georgia. The Phoenix Award recognizes his political views with the criminal justice system.

The Phoenix Award is described as a small number of awards that are issued who contributed to the local community and celebrated at their milestone. Meek has a good year by launching a REFORM Alliance by the help of Jay-Z and Roc Nation and Philadelphia 76ers owner Michael Rubin.