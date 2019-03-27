The upcoming Stella Meghie-directed romantic drama just added Lil Rel Howery, If Beale Street Could Talk’s Teyonah Parris and Daredevil and Luke Cage actor Rob Morgan to the cast.

They join Issa Rae, LaKeith Stanfield, Kelvin Harrison Jr., Chante Adams, Jasmine Cephas Jones, Y’lan Noel, and Chelsea Peretti.

This flick is a Will Packer Production and will be centered around love stories from the past and present that are all connected. Filming is currently underway.

Meghie is also executive producing the movie alongside Issa, and James Lopez is serving as a producer alongside Will Packer.