Chingy is making his comeback on the New Millennium Tour. He’s performing fan favorites like “Right Thurr” and “Pulling Me Back” as well as previewing new music he has in the vault.

Before he graced the stage at the New York stop Two Bees TV caught up with the St. Louis artist to discuss “Why I compare the false allegations with me and this person I didn’t know and R. Kelly and his situation is because I been in a situation where somebody’s lying on me and its been presented … no evidence … and it’s been presented to the public that I’ve done something,” Chingy said.

Today’s generation may not know that Chingy was falsely accused of hooking up with a transgender woman who later said she made up the story for clout.

