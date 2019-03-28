Should the legendary Wu-Tang Clan make it in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame? If you ask RZA, the answer is an easy yes.

One of the most iconic units in Hip-Hop history has been an eligible candidate for the Hall of Fame since 2017 but have not received the nod to get in as of yet. RZA spoke with Rolling Stone and revealed that he and his Hip-Hop brothers have the resume.

“I think we should and I do care,” RZA said. “It may take some time to get in there. I think it’s good for us and I think it’s good for rock and roll, because hip-hop is a form of music that grabs from every genre, but definitely grabs from rock and roll.

“Rock and roll has a certain spirit; it was the spirit of the ’60s and ’70s youth. Hip-hop is the ’80s, ’90s, up to now, the youth. It’s called hip-hop, but it’s in the same spirit of rock and roll at the end of the day. Lyrical, stories, music, unorthodox, dissonant sometimes, energetic, all the things that rock is and was, hip-hop embodies.”

If the Wu ends up in the Rock and Roll Hall they will only be the seventh act of the Hip-Hop culture to be inducted following Grandmaster Flash & the Furious Five, Run-DMC, Beastie Boys, Public Enemy, N.W.A. and 2Pac.