The Hundreds heads into BMX territory for its latest capsule collection, this time getting help from the pros by way of The Shadow Conspiracy crew.
At the highlight of this collab is a chromed-out limited edition BMX bike, complete with vibrant accents that play off a retro-inspired color palette. The Shadow Conspiracy even adds a few custom add-ons, like the Shadow Chain that’s become a running theme for the riders on the team. The 26″ frame is perfect for those that like a more comfortable riding experience, which compliments the clothing portion too as that includes a graphic tee, hoodie, moisture-wicking mesh jersey and headwear in the form of a co-branded embroidered snapback. Not a bad way to get into BMX culture.
Pick up The Hundreds x The Shadow Conspiracy BMX capsule collection right now in-store and online. Check out all that’s available below:
Images: The Hundreds