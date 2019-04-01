Kanye West to Bring ‘Sunday Service’ to Coachella on Easter

Kanye West and Sunday Service are set to invigorate Coachella on this upcoming Easter Sunday. Kim Kardashian released a video this past weekend of a colorful-haired Ye delivering the good news to passengers on a flight.

“We just booked another show. We will be doing Sunday Service sunrise at Coachella,” Kanye spoke to his crew over the intercom system.

Recently Mr. West revealed the series would be wrapping up soon, so its quite possible the Coachella edition may be the close of the Sunday Service performances.

Check out the announcement below.

COACHELLA 2019 SUNDY SERVICE EASTER SUNDAY pic.twitter.com/YxY86gguft — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) March 31, 2019