Muva of the thirst traps has been awfully quiet these days and now we know why. Amber Rose is expecting a baby boy with her boyfriend Alexander “AE” Edwards.

Rose made the announcement on Instagram with a photo of her all smiles while getting a sonogram. “@ae4president and I are SUPER excited to announce that we have a Sweet little Baby Boy on the way! P.S Sebastian is soooooo Happy to be a big brother! 🤰🏼🤮☺️👶🏽🙏🏽❤️🥰,” she wrote.

She didn’t mention how far along she is, but she must be at least four months since she already knows the sex of her baby.

When the model first got with AE a couple months ago, her fans were skeptical if he was the one. But it looks like he’s here to stay! Congratulations to the couple on their new bundle of joy.

Amber Rose already has a 6-year-old son with Wiz Khalifa who she says is “soooooo Happy to be a big brother!”