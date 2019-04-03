Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith ‘s production company Westbrook Studios has announced a new deal that will create content that for the Formula 1 racing circuit The deal will include celebrities doing pre-filmed stunts and challenges and live performances during Formula 1 Grand Prix weekends.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, The deal came about following an episode of Will Smith’s The Bucket List, a reality show that screens on Facebook Watch and which Westbrook produces, in which Smith and his son Trey competed in a one-on-one race, helped by five-time Formula 1 world champion Lewis Hamilton, at the Formula 1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

In a statement, Will Smith said, “I’ve always been a massive fan of the Formula 1 world and feel even more in love with the sport while shooting an episode of Will Smith’s Bucket List with Lewis Hamilton at last years Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.” “1’s commitment to creating engaging and inspiring content for its fans mirrors our mission at Westbrook Studios. The synergy of our storytelling is undeniable, and I’m excited for fans to join us on this wild ride.”