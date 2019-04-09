Birdman rarely does interviews following his infamous interview with The Breakfast Club in 2016. But he sat down with N.O.R.E and DJ EFN on Drink Champs fresh off the release of his joint album with Juvenile, Just Another Gangsta.

Aside from discussing music, Baby got to the real tea including his seemingly out-of-nowhere beef with Rick Ross and tension between Cash Money Records and No Limit Records.

When Birdman and Weezy were going through their legal battles over the past few years, Ross came to Tunechi’s defense in his 2017 single, “Idols Become Rivals.” In the third verse, the Miami rapper spit, “I pray you find the kindness in your heart for Wayne/His entire life, he gave you what there was to gain/I watched this whole debacle so I’m part to blame.”

“I don’t get in no other n***a business So, when another n***a in another n***a business, to me, that’s a violation. That’s how I come up, simple. I ain’t ever been no man to speak down on no man in this music business, never did,” Baby said in response to the controversy.

He continued, “That ain’t my thing ’cause I know how hard this shit is. I ain’t here to downplay a n***a, I wanna see a n***a come up, period. So, as far as me ever speaking down on a n***a, I don’t ever do it. Now if a n***a disrespect me, it’s fuck him. Fuck him or bitch, we can kill, shoot, whatever you wanna do. But, as far as me speaking down on a n***a in this game, that ain’t my M.O. ’cause I do my thing.”

When speaking on the tension between No Limit Records and his own label, the Cash Money Records CEO said he just never had a relationship with Master P, therefore, their artists never linked up.

“That shit was real. They ain’t fuck with us, we ain’t fuck with them,” he said. “We from two different projects, so it just didn’t ever mix and me and [Master P’s] relationship never mixed. Maybe the artists, but we didn’t fuck with each other, so they couldn’t fuck with each other. We just ain’t never vibe. We ain’t ever had no beef, ain’t nobody dead. But, we just didn’t ever vibe. Don’t get me wrong, I got the utmost respect for him. He from my same city. So, n***as came up and he did some shit n***as still trying to do. He put out 35 albums in one year, that’s a lot of hustling. But, I salute to everything he doing.”

