Oprah Winfrey and Prince Harry have announced that they will “partners, co-creators and executive producers” on a forthcoming multipart docuseries for Apple that will explore the length and breadth of mental health issues.

In an Instagram post, Harry said, “I truly believe that good mental health — mental fitness — is the key to powerful leadership, productive communities and a purpose-driven self.”

According to the Instagram post, “The dynamic multi-part documentary series will focus on both mental illness and mental wellness, inspiring viewers to have an honest conversation about the challenges each of us faces, and how to equip ourselves with the tools to not simply survive, but to thrive.”

The media mogul and The Duke of Essex reportedly have been developing the new series, with a focus on mental illness and mental wellness, for months.

“It is a huge responsibility to get this right as we bring you the facts, the science and the awareness of a subject that is so relevant during these times,” Harry said in an official statement. “Our hope is that this series will be positive, enlightening and inclusive — sharing global stories of unparalleled human spirit fighting back from the darkest places, and the opportunity for us to understand ourselves and those around us better. I am incredibly proud to be working alongside Oprah on this vital series.”

Winfrey also commented saying, “Delighted to be partnering with you. Hope we shed a lot of light. And change some lives!”

The series is expected to debut in 2020.