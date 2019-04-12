Jay-Z was present at Nipsey Hussle’s Celebration of Life at Staples Center but also provided words of remembrance to the slain rapper in the service’s program booklet.
You can see the page spread, along with the full message, below.
Renown late Professor, Dr, Howard Thurman introduced us – many years ago – to the existence of a new black man…
“…. there is something in every one of us that waits and listens for the sound of the genuine in ourselves and that IT is the only true guide that we would ever have. And that if we cannot hear it, we will all of our lives spend our days on the ends of strings that somebody else pulls!”
“Top of the top,” this is how Nip always greeted me in the morning as if he was reminding me that he was steadfastly holding on to the top of the top of his own life string and destiny!
So, Top of the top – Nip
The world just got to see a flash of your brilliance.
You were a curious soul who was evolving at a speed that was truly inspiring.
The seeds you have planted are already bearing fruit.
The outpouring of admiration is testimony to the love and respect you’ve farmed.
Sleep well King, The Marathon continues as a line of energy for all of us to consider.
LOVE AND LIGHT, JAY