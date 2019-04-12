Jay-Z was present at Nipsey Hussle’s Celebration of Life at Staples Center but also provided words of remembrance to the slain rapper in the service’s program booklet.

Appearing alongside his words were images of Neighborhood Nip and the Roc Nation leader. The message was signed off with: “Sleep well King, The Marathon continues as a line of energy for all o us to consider. LOVE AND LIGHT, JAY.”

You can see the page spread, along with the full message, below.

Nipsey Hussle’s funeral program includes photos & a message from JAY-Z He ends it with

“Sleep well King, The Marathon continues as a line of energy for all of us to consider.

LOVE AND LIGHT, JAY” Yesterday Hov attended Nip’s private wake at Angelus Funeral Home in downtown LA pic.twitter.com/ZkJ815QYnk — JAY-Z Daily (@JAY_Z_Daily) April 11, 2019