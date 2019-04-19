So far through the 2019 NBA playoffs, James Harden has been the best player on any court. Aside from wanting to prove that he and his Houston Rockets are the NBA’s best, what is driving the swingman, the memory of Nipsey Hussle.

While on the press conference podium after notching the second straight win against the Utah Jazz, Harden was questioned about the significance of his chain, which has the face of the late rapper.

“He’s one of my close friends. This journey that I’m on is for him, it’s plain and simple,” Harden responded.

Harden and Hussle attended the same school growing up and continued their friendship through their adulthood.

“That name Nip. Everybody knows that name now. I’m just another person helping that name live on.” The Jazz-Rockets series will shift to Salt Lake City, Utah for Game 3 on Saturday, where Harden will continue to do it for Nipsey. You can see the moment from Harden’s presser below.