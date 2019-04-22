Even though we’ve yet to see a summer drop from Tyler, the Creator’s GOLF WANG imprint — AW18 is still a fall season standout — the lifestyle imprint is keeping our streetwear needs satisfied with a new slip-on offering in collaboration with footwear brand Suicoke.

Giving us a vibrant take on the KAW-CAB model, this collab is literally built for summer strolls and anything related to rocking out with your toes out. From the cushioned Vibram sole to the suede structure on the upper, these will take you from the pool party to a picnic with an unmatched drip every step of the way. Additional specs include blue trimming for added color effect, white straps for an adjustable fit and a ribbed sole for traction on the pavement. Not a bad place to start in prepping for summer if you haven’t already.

While the GOLF WANG x Suicoke KAW-CAB collab is already sold out in the Suicoke and GOLF WANG web stores, you can still try your luck at select retailers like Dover Street Market Ginza and BEAMS. More pics below: